The commission‚ chaired by Judge Jonathan Heher‚ submitted its interim report to Zuma after completing only three of the proposed eight sets into which it had divided its work.

However‚ after the amendment of its terms of reference‚ the commission was given an extension to complete its work by this Friday.

In its interim report‚ the commission said it had not arrived at a stage where it could identify and evaluate all sources of funding that might be made available for tuition fees‚ infrastructure and staff costs.

In his closing address at the council‚ ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala said free and high-quality education was the solution for a developmental state like SA.

While he did not endorse the Fees Must Fall campaign‚ Zikalala said: "We are firm in our view that free and quality education up to the first degree is the correct way to lead the skills revolution and build human capital needed for a developmental state."

However‚ Zikalala did not elaborate on how free education could be funded and also did not give any details on when the party wanted this done.

Zuma has said free university education was possible but could not be done overnight.

"It’s possible‚ but it’s not a question you can do overnight. You’ve got to be able to have the resources‚" said Zuma during an interview at his official residence in Pretoria last year.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has said it would be impossible in a country like SA to have free education for everyone.

He said the government remained committed to realising free tertiary education for those who could not afford it.