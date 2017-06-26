ANC in KwaZulu-Natal joins call for free tertiary education
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has joined the chorus for free tertiary education in the country ahead of the release of the report into the feasibility of free education.
Free education is one of the proposals adopted by the ANC at its three-day provincial general council at the University of Zululand, which will be tabled at the party’s policy conference on Friday.
On the same day‚ the Commission of Inquiry into Higher Education and Training‚ set up by President Jacob Zuma in 2016 after nationwide Fees Must Fall protests‚ is expected to complete its work.
The commission‚ chaired by Judge Jonathan Heher‚ submitted its interim report to Zuma after completing only three of the proposed eight sets into which it had divided its work.
However‚ after the amendment of its terms of reference‚ the commission was given an extension to complete its work by this Friday.
In its interim report‚ the commission said it had not arrived at a stage where it could identify and evaluate all sources of funding that might be made available for tuition fees‚ infrastructure and staff costs.
In his closing address at the council‚ ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala said free and high-quality education was the solution for a developmental state like SA.
While he did not endorse the Fees Must Fall campaign‚ Zikalala said: "We are firm in our view that free and quality education up to the first degree is the correct way to lead the skills revolution and build human capital needed for a developmental state."
However‚ Zikalala did not elaborate on how free education could be funded and also did not give any details on when the party wanted this done.
Zuma has said free university education was possible but could not be done overnight.
"It’s possible‚ but it’s not a question you can do overnight. You’ve got to be able to have the resources‚" said Zuma during an interview at his official residence in Pretoria last year.
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has said it would be impossible in a country like SA to have free education for everyone.
He said the government remained committed to realising free tertiary education for those who could not afford it.
"You can’t in highly unequal capitalist societies (like SA) have higher education for all‚" said Nzimande. "If SA remains the society it is with the economic system it has, I don’t see it (free education for all) happening this context."
The EFF has been at the forefront of the Fees Must Fall movement, calling for free education, which resulted in nationwide protests.
The party is pushing for free education by 2018 and its leader‚ Julius Malema‚ has urged Fees Must Fall activists to continue their fight for free education and to be fearless when facing repressive tactics by the state.
