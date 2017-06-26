National

African tourists steer clear of SA fearing xenophobic attacks and visa queues

26 June 2017 - 20:00 Bianca Capazorio
Picture: ISTOCK

Xenophobic attacks have reduced the number of tourists from the rest of Africa wanting to visit SA, according to Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa.

Australians, meanwhile, were put off by safety fears and the negative attitudes of South African expats living there, Xasa said, providing details about tourist arrivals in response to parliamentary questions by DA MPs.

Nigeria and Australia ranked lowest in brand positivity ratings in relation to country advertising spend.

She said Nigerians "perceive South Africans as not having a welcoming attitude to West Africans" and were influenced by the recent attacks on foreign nationals. Visa processing was also a problem.

The growth rate in the number of tourists from the rest of Africa lagged behind the overall rate mostly because of "perceptions of South Africans being unfriendly and unwelcoming to people from the continent", Xasa said.

Meanwhile, arrivals from the US had increased by nearly 9%. Xasa said this was because of improved perceptions of safety in that country and the fact that the rand/dollar exchange made SA a good value-for-money destination.

