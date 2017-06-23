‘Zuma like Putin’ as Guptas’ smear campaign against journalists continues

Gupta links exposed by investigative agencies amaBhungane and Daily Maverick investigative unit Scorpio, show that the Guptas were very unhappy with a 2015 column by Bruce‚ which criticised their relationship with Zuma’s son, Duduzane.

The Guptas wrote tweets critical of Bruce for their fake twitter accounts to use.

Journalists’ analysis of documents posted on the wmcleaks site show that the first documents on the site accessed by Eyewitness News (EWN) journalist Barry Bateman were strikingly similar in format to ones created by State Security intelligence officers‚ insiders in the agency confirmed.

The documents included the ID number and the phone number of a woman Bruce had visited. After Bateman asked the Department of State Security if state resources were being used to spy on journalists‚ a document containing this information was removed from the site.

A different pdf document with photos of Bruce visiting a women was also posted on the site. A Daily Maverick investigation revealed the pdf document was created by a user called Saurabh‚ who was in India in 2016 when the document was made.

A Saurabh Aggarwal worked for Gupta-owned Sahara computer company, in IT, from 2008 to the end of 2010. He then worked at the Gupta-owned New Age newspaper from 2011 until 2014. He now works in India. This indicated the Guptas were involved in the alleged surveillance of journalists and the site wmcleaks.com. Aggarwal also lived at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold‚ according to EWN, and was described as a relative.

The document created by Saurabh has now been removed from the website.

Following the exposé linking the Guptas to the story on Bruce‚ he told Daily Maverick he intended suing them for crimen injuria. According to EWN‚ an account linked to the Guptas tweeted a threat to Bruce a few months ago telling him he had been under surveillance.