Zuma keen to push ahead on nuclear build

The government was still intent on pursuing the nuclear new build programme at a pace and scale that the country could afford, President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday.

Responding to oral questions in the National Assembly, Zuma said the nuclear programme remained firmly part of the energy mix that SA was pursuing to ensure energy security. The energy mix includes hydro, solar, coal, wind and gas.

This week, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the government would review its nuclear plans as part of its response to the recession.

During a media briefing in Moscow on the sidelines of the AtomExpo nuclear conference, Kubayi reportedly said it was too early to say when a procurement process could restart for SA’s nuclear project. "We will do the nuclear project at a scale and pace that we can afford. If we need to review the scale, we have obviously to go back," Kubayi said.