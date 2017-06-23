Vicki Momberg‚ the woman who racially insulted a police officer‚ will appeal an Equality Court order directing her to pay the policeman R100,000 in damages.

Jacquie Cassette of Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr‚ which represented Constable Clement Mkhondo and second applicant the South African Human Rights Commission‚ confirmed that Momberg has indicated she will appeal the court ruling. "She has until the end of business [on Friday] to lodge her appeal. It’s not entirely clear which parts of the judgment she is appealing against‚" Cassette said.

Early this month the Equality Court found that Momberg’s utterances constituted hate speech. If Momberg fails to lodge her appeal by Friday‚ Mkhondo’s lawyers will enforce the order. Cassette said Momberg will have to find a legal representative for her appeal because her previous lawyer‚ Joe Davidovitz‚ no longer represents her.

In addition to the R100,000 payment, the court ordered Momberg to make an "unconditional" written apology to Mkhondo‚ to publish the apology on social media platforms and on the South African Human Rights Commission’s website.

She was also ordered to attend equality sensitivity training offered by the commission and to undergo community service for 100 hours. Momberg launched into an unprovoked tirade of racial abuse directed at Mkhondo following a smash-and-grab incident in February last year‚ invoking the k-word more than 40 times.