Parliament to oppose protector’s Reserve Bank bid

Parliament has called the remedial action in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the Bankorp lifeboat unconstitutional and will take it under judicial review so it can be set aside.

In her report, Mkhwebane in instructed Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services to start a legislative process that would see the Constitution amended.

She wants the Constitution to be amended to ensure the mandate of the Reserve Bank does not favour big banks, but also takes into account the citizens of the country.

"Parliament believes that the remedial action, which is binding in terms of the law, usurps the powers of the institution under the Constitution," Parliament said on Thursday.

"Section 57 of the Constitution empowers the [National] Assembly to control its internal arrangements, proceedings and procedures," it said.