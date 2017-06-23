Mogoeng: Constitution and country come before party

The law did not provide for MPs to swear allegiance to political parties. Rather, members were required to put the country and the Constitution first, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said in his judgment in the secret ballot case brought by the United Democratic Movement.

Mogoeng ordered Speaker Baleka Mbete to use her discretion on deciding whether the ballot should be secret or not and schooled her on the manner in which that decision should be arrived at.

Opposition parties are convinced that a secret ballot would allow ANC MPs to vote with their conscience in a motion of no confidence against the president, without fear of reprisals from their party.

The judgment contrasts with the views of the ANC, which argues that MPs have to toe the party line.

