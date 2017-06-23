National

Mogoeng: Constitution and country come before party

Speaker Baleka Mbete must use her discretion in secret no-confidence ballot decision, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng rules

23 June 2017 - 05:36
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS

The law did not provide for MPs to swear allegiance to political parties. Rather, members were required to put the country and the Constitution first, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said in his judgment in the secret ballot case brought by the United Democratic Movement.

Mogoeng ordered Speaker Baleka Mbete to use her discretion on deciding whether the ballot should be secret or not and schooled her on the manner in which that decision should be arrived at.

Opposition parties are convinced that a secret ballot would allow ANC MPs to vote with their conscience in a motion of no confidence against the president, without fear of reprisals from their party.

The judgment contrasts with the views of the ANC, which argues that MPs have to toe the party line. 

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Mogoeng: Secret ballot up to Mbete

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe  

* Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.

The secret ballot judgment in 15 fiendishly clever quotes

'Crass dishonesty, in the form of bribe-taking or other illegitimate methods of gaining undeserved majorities, must not be discounted'
Politics
1 hour ago

Constitutional Court puts secret ballot call in Baleka Mbete’s hands

The court says it cannot order a secret ballot, but Mbete's decision, that she lacks the power to prescribe one, is set aside
National
20 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mogoeng: Secret ballot up to Mbete
National
2.
Pravin Gordhan axing stalls launch of youth ...
National
3.
Silos ready for record maize harvest
National
4.
Reprieve for crime intelligence personnel
National

Related Articles

Rand firms on secret ballot ruling and higher commodity prices
Markets

Parliament promises to abide by Constitutional Court ruling on secret ballot
News

Constitutional Court puts secret ballot call in Baleka Mbete’s hands
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.