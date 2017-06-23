Every time in the past two months that Bell Pottinger tweeted about a UK event or issue‚ South Africans responded. When it tweeted a photo of an event it held in London‚ South Africans mocked its all white attendees‚ saying it looked very "white monopoly capital". One also tweeted a question asking where the Guptas were.

When Bell Pottinger‚ tweeted about UK political parties stance on housing‚ a South African tweeter merely replied: "Scum."

Previous tweets by angry South Africans to the PR company include:

@ekogaia: "What are foreigners who destabilise a nation called? Mercenaries?"

@headheartlaw: "Would you interfere in British democracy? Is it ok to interfere in African countries?"

Now the account is locked; Bell Pottinger can choose who follows it and responds to its tweets.

In response to the locked account‚ South Africans suggested holding a party. On Friday @buliTM asked: "Anyone organising a party for @BellPottinger for having secured their account?"

Faced with this Twitter onslaught‚ one tweeter suggested Bell Pottinger needs PR help. @devilsadvokaat3 tweeted: "Why did you have to make your account private? We just wanted to talk. Maybe it is time for @BellPottinger to hire their own PR company????"

The company was revealed to be have worked for the CIA and Pentagon in Iraq to create fake videos in a campaign against al-Qaeda. Other clients have included Virgin Media‚ South African bank Investec‚ SA Tourism and the British health service.