Election may affect next audit result

There is a possibility that the 2016-17 local government audit outcomes could be negatively affected by the 2016 local government elections.

Eugene Zungu, head of audits for the auditor-general, said on Thursday it was flagged based on a slight regression in the audit outcomes following the 2011 local government elections.

On Wednesday, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu released a report on the audits of SA’s municipalities for 2015-16.

The report showed that the financial health of 65% of the country’s 263 municipalities was either "concerning" or "required intervention".

The election could have a negative effect on the next report, Zungu said.