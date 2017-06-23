National

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Election may affect next audit result

23 June 2017 - 05:44 Claudi Mailovich
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

There is a possibility that the 2016-17 local government audit outcomes could be negatively affected by the 2016 local government elections.

Eugene Zungu, head of audits for the auditor-general, said on Thursday it was flagged based on a slight regression in the audit outcomes following the 2011 local government elections.

On Wednesday, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu released a report on the audits of SA’s municipalities for 2015-16.

The report showed that the financial health of 65% of the country’s 263 municipalities was either "concerning" or "required intervention".

The election could have a negative effect on the next report, Zungu said.

He was the keynote speaker at the Business Day Dialogues in Johannesburg during a panel discussion organised in conjunction with the South African Local Government Association (Salga) on Thursday.

Zungu said outcomes could be negatively affected if a new administration did not follow through on commitments made by its predecessors to improve audit outcomes and disowned the outcomes of the old administration. "We call on municipal leadership that accountability is given the highest priority from the start of the term of the new administration."

Simphiwe Dzengwa, executive director for Salga, told Business Day that where there was evidence of senior municipal personnel delivering a good performance, they would recommend that the personnel should be retained.

Where there were vacancies, they should be filled as soon as possible with quality and capable managers.

Dzengwa said reforms to supply chain management and the municipal Standard Chart of Accounts, which take effect on July 1, would pose a challenge to municipalities.

Salga and the Treasury would monitor councils to make sure the instruments were available so that councillors could "hit the ground running" on July 1.

Cape Town stands out as only metro with a clean audit

Wasteful spending by municipalities across SA improved but irregularities increased in 2015-16, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu’s report shows
National
1 day ago

DA-led councils' financial management puts ANC to shame

Audits of 263 municipalities reveal Cape Town is the only metro to receive a clean bill of health
National
1 day ago

Auditor-general Makwetu wants consequences for irregular expenditure

The auditor-general reports billions of rand in wasteful and irregular expenditure every year — but few are held accountable
National
9 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mogoeng: Secret ballot up to Mbete
National
2.
Pravin Gordhan axing stalls launch of youth ...
National
3.
Silos ready for record maize harvest
National
4.
Reprieve for crime intelligence personnel
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Audit report is cause for alarm
Opinion / Editorials

DA’s Western Cape councils ‘better run’
National

Auditor-General exposes Tshwane's R1.9-billion spending spree on eve of election
News

EFF forces ‘cancellation of Acsa board meeting
National

Auditor-general Makwetu wants consequences for irregular expenditure
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.