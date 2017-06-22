President Jacob Zuma has defended his son Duduzane’s business relationship with the Guptas‚ telling opposition MPs they were being "unfair" for saying he was benefiting from his presidency.

Zuma was responding to a question from the DA leader Mmusi Maimane in the National Assembly on Thursday‚ who said Zuma’s presidency had benefited a few politically-connected individuals‚ including Duduzane, who is a business partner of his friends the Guptas.

A visibly irate Zuma‚ told Maimane it was unfair of him to single out Duduzane because he was not trading with government entities. "I have not heard that his business has ever benefited from government where Zuma has benefited to say give him something. Never‚ I’ve never done that‚ he’s involved in business in his own accord and there are circumstances why he had to go to business‚" said Zuma.

The president added that there was no law that prevented his son from becoming a businessman. "There’s no law that says he can’t get into business and I deal with many young people who are in business. If you’ve never met them you are an unfortunate South African. You just met Duduzane only? You’re a very unfortunate leader."

"There’s a situation that has created unemployment‚ it’s not created by Duduzane going into business … you can’t single out one young person and victimise the person just because he’s the son of the president. It’s not fair‚ it’s not correct."