Several houses and shacks have been petrol-bombed and damaged in Mamelodi East in Tshwane following an overnight battle between residents of a middle class area of Mahube Valley and those of a nearby informal settlement.

Police said the conflict between the neighbours‚ separated by the main road to Cullinan and KwaMhlanga‚ was sparked by a damaged electricity transformer that left the whole area without electricity on Tuesday.

Mamelodi police spokesperson Capt Mahlahlane Maheso said the two conflicting groups started accusing each other of tampering with the transformer, and then hurled stones at each other and attacked houses and shacks on Wednesday night.

"The whole area was affected by the blackout when the transformer was damaged and there were accusations and counteraccusations‚ which ultimately culminated into a full-on battle," he said.

"Petrol bombs and stones started flying and several houses and shacks were damaged."

Maheso said police intervened in an attempt to restore order and the situation was ultimately brought under control.

He said the streets in the Mahube Valley had been blocked‚ making it difficult for residents to get in and out of the area.

Four houses were petrol-bombed in Mahube Valley. More were damaged by stones and their windows smashed, he said.

Police would assess the full extent of the damage as the day progressed.

"The situation is still very tense‚ with people walking around‚ but it is under control‚" he said.

It is understood that tension has been brewing for some time between the residents of the two areas‚ with residents of Mahube Valley accusing their informal settlement neighbours of making illegal electricity and water connections.

The residents of the informal settlement moved into an open space across the road in April last year.