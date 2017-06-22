Success rate for SARS’s permanent disclosure programme is improving

The South African Revenue Service has so far successfully concluded 10,170 applications at an agreed value of at R9.5bn under the permanent voluntary disclosure programme launched in October 2012.

This programme is separate from the special voluntary disclosure programme initiated last year, which terminates on August 31.

The aim of this special programme was to give noncompliant taxpayers an opportunity to regularise their unauthorised foreign assets and income by voluntarily disclosing information.

A total of 10,764 applications had been made under the permanent voluntary disclosure programme, SARS head of research Randall Carolissen said. This programme also aims to encourage taxpayers to come forward on a voluntary basis to regularise their tax affairs and avoid the imposition of penalties.

Carolissen and SARS officials appeared before Parliament’s standing committee on finance to provide an update on its performance and answer MPs’ questions.

He noted that up until April the average success rate for applications under the permanent programme was 42% but that since April this had risen sharply, to 78%.

"The success rate has increased every year since inception," Carolissen said.

An agreement is concluded between SARS and the applicant that reflects the outcome of the application process and will include any penalities and interest payable.

For the 2015-16 fiscal year the value of agreed upon applications was R2.2bn for 998 successful applications. For 2016-17 the agreement value was R2.6bn for 931 successful applications.

Regarding offshore disclosures, Carolissen noted that R595m had been agreed upon so far in terms of the special voluntary disclosure programme — which was launched in October last year — and R392m from the normal programme, giving a total of R987m for the two programmes combined from 544 taxpayers.

SARS reported to the committee that a number of taxpayers cited in the Panama Papers — which revealed the name of thousands of people around the world who had hidden bank accounts — had made use of the special voluntary disclosure programme to regularise their tax affairs.

"The audit division of SARS is at an advanced stage of unravelling one particular structure that represents roughly 600 of the 1,083 taxpayers that were matched against the SARS taxpayer database. A decision to criminally investigate either a taxpayer or an intermediary or both in this regard can be made thereafter," MPs were told.