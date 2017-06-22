More than three out of five young people in SA have no internet access at home

"If you don’t have a job‚ how do you get money for transport to go out looking? You get stuck. I do have it at home but we only got it a year ago and the difference is big."

Gauteng is the only province where those with access are in the majority — 48% of youth lack internet at home. In the Eastern Cape lack of access is dire, at 76%.

Many other provinces that are struggling are the same ones in which job opportunities themselves are scarce:

• In Limpopo, 73% of youth lack access;

• In the Northern Cape, 72% of youth lack access;

• In the North West, 70% of youth lack access;

• In the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, 65% lack access, and

• The Western Cape is second to Gauteng, but even so, 58% the youth are without access.

According to Soraya Mohideen‚ head of the skills and job readiness programme at the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative‚ another major disadvantage of not having internet access at home is being cut off from online training.

"Even when young people are attending our training in Khayelitsha or Woodstock‚ they cannot get home and practise what they have learnt."

She said young people "need physical access to the internet to advance themselves and this lack of access should not be the case."