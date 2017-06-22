Constitutional Court puts secret ballot call in Baleka Mbete’s hands

It is now up to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to decide whether or not to allow a secret ballot in the vote in a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

The Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered that Mbete has the constitutional power to prescribe that voting in a motion of no confidence be conducted through a secret ballot.

"The speaker's decision of April 6 2017 - that she does not have the power to prescribe that voting in the motion of no confidence in the president be conducted by secret ballot - is set aside," said Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, delivering the judgment.

Zuma and Mbete were ordered to pay costs in the matter.

The DA said it had now written to Mbete to requesting that the debate on the motion of no confidence be scheduled at the earliest available opportunity.

The UDM and EFF brought the application, arguing that ANC MPS would vote with their conscience against Zuma if a secret ballot were held.

But the ANC at its last national executive committee meeting gave MPs the party line, which was that they will not vote against the president in the motion.

Mogoeng said while parties played a critical role, the Constitution did not require MPs to pledge allegiance to them.

The UDM had asked the court to order that the vote be conducted by secret ballot. Mogoeng said the court could not make such an order‚ given the separation of powers doctrine.