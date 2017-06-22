Firefighters managed to extinguish a fire at the historic City Hall in Bloemfontein late last night but the damage is believed to run to millions of rand.

The roof of the City Hall collapsed at approximately 8.20pm on Wednesday but the fire was brought under control by 10pm‚ according to local media reports.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established but arson is suspected.

Local newspaper the Bloemfontein Courant reported that the fire broke out during a scuffle between police and angry workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu).

Workers are reportedly in dispute with the city over a promised salary increase.

Police are investigating‚ and Brig Motantsi Makhele told OFM news: "Three workers were arrested earlier‚ but we are still continuing with the investigation."

The sandstone building is a national conservation area.

Built in 1935‚ SAhistory.org says it was designed by Sir Gordon Leith.

