A Civilian Secretariat for Police presentation on compliance with the Domestic Violence Act (DVA) revealed on Wednesday that the police failed to serve one in four protection orders in less two months.

This is according to a statement by DA MP Zakhele Mbhele‚ who said "this is simply unacceptable, especially considering the unacceptably high level of violence against women in our country".

"For an abused partner or relative‚ anything more than a few days can literally mean the difference between life and death‚ making two months of neglect a horrendous finding," he said. "A protection order‚ issued in terms of the DVA‚ should be served as soon as is possible and provide for immediate remedies in crisis situations."

Mbhele said he would write to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to ascertain the worst performing stations. He wanted them to account for this under performance.