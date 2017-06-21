Minister fails to turn up at home affairs hearing on Guptas’ naturalisation

Portfolio committee chairman Lemias Mashile said the committee would not accept the e-mails as their authenticity had yet to be established.

Mashile told reporters after the meeting that the committee would seek legal advice about the documents required for proof, whether it could call Gigaba to discuss the work of a past committee and whether the scope of questioning would be sub judice.

"The DG [director-general] will come and brief us and the minister of home affairs. The former minister will also come. In relation to the former minister, it will depend on the legal advice we get from [parliamentary] legal services what that means for us in terms of the pending case," said Mashile.

EFF MP Hlengiwe Hlophe told the committee that a briefing on the naturalisation of the Guptas was needed, not only from Apleni but from Gigaba as former minister to get to the bottom of the Gupta issue.

Gigaba needed to be called to account. "We have a right to write to you as the chair and you cannot defend everything that happens. This matter of the naturalisation was exposed by the EFF in a briefing," said Hlophe.

Meanwhile, a document that appears to be a draft statement from the Department of Home Affairs emerged on Tuesday morning stating that Ajay Gupta had not been naturalised as a South African citizen and that he had not relinquished citizenship in India, which does not allow dual citizenship.

Questioned during a policy debate at the National Council of Provinces, Mkhize said reports of application processes done without procedural integrity were worrying.

"Government officials make decisions on facts. We have a responsibility to ensure that our decisions are sound and valid and can stand the test of time. We have to follow policies and legislation," said Mkhize.

Gigaba’s spokesman, Mayihlome Tshwete, and Apleni could not be reached for comment.