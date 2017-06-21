National

GUPTA CITIZENSHIP

Minister fails to turn up at home affairs hearing on Guptas’ naturalisation

Portfolio committee head turns down ‘unproven’ leaked Gupta e-mails as evidence

21 June 2017 - 05:49 Khulekani Magubane
Home Affairs Minister Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize. Picture: SUPPLIED
Home Affairs Minister Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize. Picture: SUPPLIED

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize and her director-general, Mkuseli Apleni, failed to appear before the parliamentary portfolio committee on her department on Tuesday to discuss the naturalisation of the Gupta family.

Their appearance was postponed to next Tuesday. At the time of the committee meeting Apleni was briefing the National Council of Provinces.

The committee said it would also summon former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba to appear next Tuesday. Gigaba, now the finance minister, granted the Guptas early naturalised citizenship of SA, a decision many say was not proper.

The EFF recently presented e-mails as evidence that Gigaba had speeded up the process to clear the way for the Guptas. The party has brought a criminal case against Gigaba.

MPs united in anger over Gigaba’s naturalisation of Guptas

MPs proposed summoning the former home affairs minister, the incumbent and the director-general, after no-shows at a meeting to interrogate Gigaba’s ...
National
18 hours ago

Portfolio committee chairman Lemias Mashile said the committee would not accept the e-mails as their authenticity had yet to be established.

Mashile told reporters after the meeting that the committee would seek legal advice about the documents required for proof, whether it could call Gigaba to discuss the work of a past committee and whether the scope of questioning would be sub judice.

"The DG [director-general] will come and brief us and the minister of home affairs. The former minister will also come. In relation to the former minister, it will depend on the legal advice we get from [parliamentary] legal services what that means for us in terms of the pending case," said Mashile.

EFF MP Hlengiwe Hlophe told the committee that a briefing on the naturalisation of the Guptas was needed, not only from Apleni but from Gigaba as former minister to get to the bottom of the Gupta issue.

Gigaba needed to be called to account. "We have a right to write to you as the chair and you cannot defend everything that happens. This matter of the naturalisation was exposed by the EFF in a briefing," said Hlophe.

Meanwhile, a document that appears to be a draft statement from the Department of Home Affairs emerged on Tuesday morning stating that Ajay Gupta had not been naturalised as a South African citizen and that he had not relinquished citizenship in India, which does not allow dual citizenship.

Questioned during a policy debate at the National Council of Provinces, Mkhize said reports of application processes done without procedural integrity were worrying.

"Government officials make decisions on facts. We have a responsibility to ensure that our decisions are sound and valid and can stand the test of time. We have to follow policies and legislation," said Mkhize.

Gigaba’s spokesman, Mayihlome Tshwete, and Apleni could not be reached for comment.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Public protector overstepped on Reserve Bank, ...
National
2.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane supports controversial adviser ...
National
3.
EFF forces ‘cancellation of Acsa board meeting
National
4.
Zwane insists ANC was consulted on Mining Charter ...
National

Related Articles

Angry MPs summon Gigaba over Guptas
News

Opposition calls for one inquiry on state capture
National

Zuma asked Rocha to ‘help Duduzane’
National

Why experts are questioning Malusi Gigaba’s Gupta naturalisation claims
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.