Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul, as well as President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane, have been listed as potential witnesses in the upcoming parliamentary inquiry into Eskom procurement deals and state capture.

The National Assembly’s public enterprises committee met on Wednesday to discuss the terms of reference and potential witnesses to testify before its parliamentary inquiry‚ which is scheduled to get under way on August 1.

MPs were told to prepare themselves for long days and potential weekend work as they set about uncovering the rot at Eskom.

The Guptas and Duduzane Zuma were not on the original list prepared by the committee but DA MP Natasha Mazzone requested that they be included. Zukiswa Rantho‚ who is an ANC MP and the acting chairperson of the public enterprises committee‚ said they would seek legal advice on whether they could call the Guptas‚ but said parliamentary rules gave them powers to summon "any person" within the Republic.

Also on the list to be called are former Eskom senior executives, including Tshediso Matona‚ Brian Molefe‚ Matshela Koko and Collins Matjila and former board chairpersons Ben Ngubane and Zola Tsotsi.