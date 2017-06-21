Cape Town stands out as only metro with a clean audit

Cape Town is the only metro that received a clean audit in the 2015-16 local government audit report.

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu, releasing the outcomes of the annual report on Wednesday in Pretoria, said there were marginal improvements from 2014-15.

Makwetu said metro and district municipalities "should be leading by example" but that only Cape Town and 14 district municipalities had received clean audits.

The metros are seen as the main drivers of SA’s economy.

The highest number of clean audits was in the Western Cape, with 80% the municipalities. KwaZulu-Natal obtained clean audits in 18% of its municipalities, followed by the Eastern Cape, at 16%.

Midvaal, governed by a majority DA government, was the only municipality in Gauteng to obtain a clean audit.

Forty — or 82% — of the municipalities with clean audit opinions in the 2014-15 financial year obtained this outcome again in 2015-16.

Johannesburg remained stagnant — with an unqualified opinion with findings — due to a number of control deficiencies.

Tshwane also remained on an unqualified opinion with findings.

All of Gauteng’s municipalities received unqualified audit opinions.

No municipalities in Limpopo and North West received clean audits.

Makwetu said the North West, the Free State and the Northern Cape did "not come to the party".

Mpumalanga and Limpopo had shown progress.

Makwetu said the role of leadership was very important in implementing internal control mechanisms.

He explained that in some councils vital positions were difficult to stabilise, making it harder for individuals who came in as chief financial officer or municipal manager to normalise knotty aspects of their municipalities’ finances.

He said there should be appropriate planning that focused on citizens’ needs, and on instituting appropriating internal control and supervision that would ensure proper financial and performance management.

He also mentioned respect for the law in running municipalities.

Deputy minister of cooperative governance Andries Nel said local government in SA was still young and the outcomes reflected an overall improvement. SA was within reach of two-thirds of municipalities getting unqualified audits, he said. “We interact on a regular basis to engage with the findings and to follow up on those findings. Provincial treasuries and departments of co-operative governance are working to ensure that we bring the sphere of government closest to the people to required standards of accountability and governance,” Nel said.

Makwetu said the financial health of 65% of the municipalities in SA was seen as either concerning or in need of intervention. This was up from 60% in 2014-15.

Irregular and wasteful spending

Irregular expenditure increased by just over 50% since the previous year, to R16.81bn‚ in the 2015-16 municipal audit.

But fruitless and wasteful expenditure was 21% lower at R901m.

Makwetu said the figure could even be higher as a third of the municipalities had revealed that the full amount was not known.

