Busisiwe Mkhwebane supports controversial adviser Malikane over Bank

21 June 2017 - 07:19 Carol Paton and Sunita Menon
Chris Malikane. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Chris Malikane. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has advocated a role for the central bank that is closely aligned to the views of Chris Malikane, the controversial adviser to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba who advocates the creation of a state bank with the unrestrained ability to create money.

Malikane, a former Witwatersrand University professor well known for his radical views, said on Tuesday he could not comment due to his role as the minister’s adviser.

In a report released on Monday, Mkhwebane also recommends that the Reserve Bank’s constitutional mandate be changed from protecting the value of the rand to the protection of citizens’ socioeconomic wellbeing.

The report suggests abandoning the Bank’s role as a lender of last resort as it "benefits only the financial sector … and does not improve the socioeconomic conditions of ordinary citizens".

There would be no need for the central bank to play the role of last-resort lender if "the state took control of creating money and credit".

Malikane undergoes government induction to curb his public statements

The finance minister confirms the induction will 'align his academic life' to his political one
1 month ago

Malikane: 'I am being called mad, yet I am a professor at Wits'

Chris Malikane's writings are not highly regarded, but for those wondering, his academic work has no bearing on how to impoverish countries, writes ...
1 month ago

This would alleviate the "economic ills of ordinary economically disadvantaged people", her report reads.

Malikane said he had not seen Mkhwebane’s report but agreed he had written about the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank repeatedly and the need for a state bank able to create money that could alleviate the ills of the poor.

The Bank said yesterday it would take the report on review and that Mkhwebane had overstepped her authority.

The scrapping of the inflation target mandate and the suggestion that the role of lender of last resort be abandoned has caused jitters at the Bank and in the market.

On Monday, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago struck back at Mkhwebane’s recommendation, reiterating that the Bank’s constitutional mandate ensured sustainable economic growth.

"All of this is clearly in the interest of all South Africans," said Kganyago.

The Bank implemented its mandate through a flexible inflation-targeting framework, he said.

"There is no long-term trade-off between growth and inflation. Keeping inflation low [and] protecting the value of the currency is supportive of growth," Kganyago said.

Meanwhile, Cosatu, which has consistently argued for nationalisation of the Bank, welcomed Mkhwebane’s recommendation, saying the Bank was "not acting in the interests of the poor majority".

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The public protector is now a public enemy

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not just out of her depth — she is out of control, having undermined Parliament, the Reserve Bank, the Constitution and her own ...
2 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma's mallet has smashed an economy

The ANC's glib approach to democracy has seen the economy founder in pursuit of disparate national agendas, writes Mark Allix
2 hours ago

Lesetja Kganyago defends Reserve Bank's mandate

Governor's speech comes after public protector's proposal for constitutional change to end institution's role in inflation targeting
1 day ago

Protector pushes for change to Reserve Bank's constitutional mandate

Tampering with the mandate of the central bank is viewed extremely negatively by investors and credit ratings agencies
1 day ago

