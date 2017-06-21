National

Baleka Mbete turns down DA’s request to debate economic crisis

21 June 2017 - 12:35 Linda Ensor
Baleka Mbete. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Baleka Mbete. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete has refused a DA request for an urgent snap debate on the parlous state of the economy.

There is scope within the rules of the assembly for debates on national public importance, which DA finance spokesman David Maynier said included the "deep economic trouble" in SA.

"The reason my request for a ‘snap debate’ on measures to deal with the economic crisis was refused is absurd. Baleka Mbete believes ‘the matter can be considered by some other means in the near future’," Maynier said.

Mbete "knows there is absolutely no prospect of this matter being dealt with by other means in the near future and is simply protecting President Jacob Zuma and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba from a tough debate on measures to deal with the economic crisis", he said.

He pointed out that the next opportunity for members’ statements was August 22, and the next opportunity for oral questions was August 23. If a written question were submitted today it would, at best, be replied to on July 14.

Moody’s downgrade strengthens the case for debate on the economy in Parliament

DA finance spokesman David Maynier says the decision by Moody’s highlights the fact that ’political developments’ had a negative effect on ...
National
10 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
‘Recipe for chaos’ as grant recipients now ...
National
2.
Police fail to serve one in four domestic ...
National
3.
Parliament sends underweight SABC delegation ...
National
4.
Cape Town stands out as only metro with a clean ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.