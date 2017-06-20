"[The complainants] contended that the abuse of funds allocated for hostel management was perceived to be central to the problems of the hostel‚" the public protector said in the report. She said, however, an investigation into this alleged irregularity in tender awards could become a separate investigation, depending on what information is brought to her attention.

KwaZulu-Natal department of social development spokesman Vukani Mbhele said the department had not seen the report. "Once we receive it‚ we will study it and be able to respond accordingly‚" he said.

The public protector found that the department failed to fulfil its responsibility to the victims of the Glebelands Hostel violence as required by Section 27(1)(c) of the Constitution. The failure of the department constitutes improper conduct‚ the public protector said in her report.

She found that the eThekwini metro police also failed in its role to prevent crime at the hostel, as required in terms of the South African Police Service Act‚ saying this constituted improper conduct in terms of the Constitution and maladministration in terms of the Public Protector Act.

Mkhwebane found that eThekwini municipality failed to promote a safe and healthy environment for the residents as required by the Constitution and as envisioned in its own hostel policy developed in 1998.

She said the municipality "failed to give members of the local community equitable access to the municipal services to which they are entitled as envisaged in Section 4(2)(f) of the Local Government Municipal Systems Act".

eThekwini municipality‚ the Metro Police and the provincial police were not available for comment on Monday night.