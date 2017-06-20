ANC MP Maesela Kekana expressed anger when it emerged that Apleni and Mkhize would not be attending the meeting.

Mkhize and Apleni were attending other business in the National Council of Provinces‚ despite earlier confirmation that he would attend the home affairs committee meeting.

"This thing of the minister and the director-general that are not available is total disrespect for the committee. It’s a matter of public interest and‚ yes‚ it needs to be attended as such," Kekana said.

"I propose that we summon the minister and previous minister and DG to come. It’s not something that they just volunteer. They account here and must respect Parliament."

The DA’s Haniff Hoosen also expressed his displeasure.

"I requested that the minister (Gigaba) himself appears before the committee to explain this matter. The fact remains the decision was taken by minister himself. I’m not sure to what extent the department officials can answer on behalf of the minister‚" said Hoosen.

He said he was saddened by his absence "because it creates the impression he’s got something to hide".

Hlengiwe Hlophe of the EFF said the absence was baffling because MPs had received text messages from the secretary of the committee assuring them that Apleni would be present.

"As members of the committee we are told here now that even the DG is not coming. This meeting needs former minister Gigaba to brief us on this matter. We deserve to be getting an explanation on this matter‚" said Hlophe.

The ANC’s Dineo Raphuti suggested they postpone the meeting.

Corne Mulder of the Freedom Front Plus said MPs would also need the "political process" as well as the administrative process explained to them.

DA MP Archibold Figlan said it was "clear that we need to speak to the former minister".