Keeping it in the family: here’s how wealthy parents can safeguard their fortune

History is full of stories of families who amassed great wealth – and then lost it all, often when the children or grandchildren embarked on legendary spending sprees, apparently unaware that their money was a finite resource.

For something that is grounded in numbers, money comes with many emotional quandaries. Parents may worry about keeping their children motivated and preventing them from becoming materialistic or acting entitled, or about preserving the family fortune once they have shuffled off this mortal coil.

Neo Kgantsi, a portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth, works with wealthy individuals who face such issues. “We invest money on behalf of private individuals and deal with investment vehicles like family trusts, which are set up to look after intergenerational wealth planning – to pass on the family legacy,” he says.

“Commonly we see a lack of communication between parents and their heirs. They might hide the money – or the extent of their wealth – from their children, because they worry that if their children are aware of how much they stand to inherit, it might discourage them from working hard today and breed a culture of dependency and slothfulness.”

A 2012 study by US Trust found “more than half of high-net-worth boomer parents had not fully disclosed their wealth to their offspring, while another 13% kept completely mum”. No similar study has been completed in South Africa, but it’s not likely to be all that different here.

This lack of transparency has a huge downside, says Kgantsi. “The problem is that once the parents pass on, those kids wake up and find they are multimillionaires overnight. They think they can spend the money as they wish – squander it – and the funds won’t run out. But they do.”

He adds: “It’s far better to prepare them to manage money efficiently. We encourage clients to educate their family about how to pass on their wealth and to teach their children about the value of money.”

To help their clients navigate these choppy waters, Sanlam Private Wealth’s Family Fortune campaign recently took two families through a fascinating exercise. In both families, the parents were concerned about their offspring’s spending habits and lack of financial know-how.