Deputy Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Minister Bheki Cele is receiving treatment after being involved in a car accident on Tuesday afternoon.

His spokesperson‚ Nonkululeko Mbatha‚ said he was on his way to a media engagement in downtown Johannesburg when the accident occurred.

"He is stable and receiving medical treatment at a Johannesburg hospital‚" Mbatha said.

Accompanied by his security personnel‚ Cele was on the M1 south when a vehicle rammed into the black BMW X5 that he had been in.