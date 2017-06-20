National

Deputy minister Bheki Cele in hospital after car accident

He is in stable condition after a crash on the M1 in Johannesburg, his spokesman says

20 June 2017 - 14:33 Shenaaz Jamal
Deputy Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Deputy Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Minister Bheki Cele is receiving treatment after being involved in a car accident on Tuesday afternoon.

His spokesperson‚ Nonkululeko Mbatha‚ said he was on his way to a media engagement in downtown Johannesburg when the accident occurred.

"He is stable and receiving medical treatment at a Johannesburg hospital‚" Mbatha said.

Accompanied by his security personnel‚ Cele was on the M1 south when a vehicle rammed into the black BMW X5 that he had been in.

