Deputy minister Bheki Cele in hospital after car accident
He is in stable condition after a crash on the M1 in Johannesburg, his spokesman says
20 June 2017 - 14:33
Deputy Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Minister Bheki Cele is receiving treatment after being involved in a car accident on Tuesday afternoon.
His spokesperson‚ Nonkululeko Mbatha‚ said he was on his way to a media engagement in downtown Johannesburg when the accident occurred.
"He is stable and receiving medical treatment at a Johannesburg hospital‚" Mbatha said.
Accompanied by his security personnel‚ Cele was on the M1 south when a vehicle rammed into the black BMW X5 that he had been in.
