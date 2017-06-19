Taxi industry aims to be its own bank

"Taxi Choice is the business wing of Santaco‚ so effectively we are the taxi industry’s business wing," says Thulani Qwabe‚ chief operating officer of Taxi Choice, referring to the industry body, the South African National Taxi Council.

"The taxi industry’s ambition is to own its value chain, such as owning our finance companies. We want to have ownership in a vehicle‚ insurance and tracking device company.

"But to start our own companies is an extremely difficult thing to do‚ so the first step is to partner with people that are already doing it so that you can get better prices for taxi operators and build some capital to then establish your own over time."

Qwabe says at the moment Taxi Choice lacks the financial capacity to lend to taxi operators but it has a keen interest in learning more about the lending industry.

"It is not Taxi Choice that has money and disperses it to the client‚ it’s the banks who are our partners that do that. We participate in the value chain but in a very small way‚" Qwabe says.

"In terms of finance‚ we don’t do it ourselves‚ but we work with companies and banks that finance taxis.

"We also package deals for taxi operators, such as filling in application forms and collecting all the required documents, and then send those documents to the banks, which then do the final sign-off and payout and manage the loan book.