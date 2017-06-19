Allegations of sexual assault can be pursued at any time and are no longer restricted to 20 years‚ the High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Monday.

Eight alleged victims of the late philanthropist Sidney Frankel‚ who accused him of assaulting them when they were children‚ have won their case to change the law that limited sexual offences other than rape to a prescription period of 20 years.

The eight have an ongoing civil case against his estate.

Section 18 of the Criminal Procedure Act imposes a prescription period of 20 years in which to prosecute a sexual offence other than rape.

Acting Judge Claire Hartford found this restriction to be "unconstitutional".

The Constitutional Court now has to confirm this high court order to make it law‚ said attorney Ian Levitt. The confirmation is expected very soon.