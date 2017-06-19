National

Scopa forced to reschedule meetings with ministers Mokonyane and Gigaba

19 June 2017 - 17:47 Khulekani Magubane
Parliament. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane have ducked out of their respective meetings with Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

The standing committee said it had some contentious questions for both ministers regarding the management of the respective portfolios.

In the auditor-general’s audit report of 2016, the Department of Water and Sanitation was the biggest transgressor in terms of irregular expenditure, which rose to R2.5bn. However, Mokonyane’s department said the was "recovering" and could not travel to Cape Town.

"Scopa was meant to hold a hearing with the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, on irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure as well as payables and receivables.

"Scopa had already met on two occasions with the department and officials but was not satisfied with the responses it received, that is why the committee scheduled a meeting with the minister," Scopa said in the statement.

The committee was scheduled to meet the Treasury regarding the integrated financial management system, which has been widely reported to be irregular, but was told that Gigaba and his director-general were out of the country.

"Scopa has been informed that the Minister of Finance, Mr Malusi Gigaba, and the Director-General of National Treasury, Mr Dondo Mogajane, are out of the country and thus will be unable to attend," the committee said in a statement.

In the statement, the committee indicated an intention to reschedule the meetings with the respective ministers, saying the matters on the agenda could not be postponed for much longer.

