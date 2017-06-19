National Transport Movement wants Prasa to face the corruption music

The National Transport Movement (NTM) has threatened mass action if the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) continue to "ignore" mass-scale corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa).

The union, which says it represents 10,000 workers at Prasa said it expected current and former employees of the agency to be criminally charged following former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report pointing to serious cases of wasteful expenditure.

However, that has not happened, nor have the police acted on a case opened by the union in 2015 against former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana.

The union’s general secretary, Ephraim Mphahlele, said renewed attempts by Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi to remove the Prasa board were suspicious.