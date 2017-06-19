National Transport Movement wants Prasa to face the corruption music
The National Transport Movement (NTM) has threatened mass action if the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) continue to "ignore" mass-scale corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa).
The union, which says it represents 10,000 workers at Prasa said it expected current and former employees of the agency to be criminally charged following former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report pointing to serious cases of wasteful expenditure.
However, that has not happened, nor have the police acted on a case opened by the union in 2015 against former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana.
The union’s general secretary, Ephraim Mphahlele, said renewed attempts by Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi to remove the Prasa board were suspicious.
The union alleged the minister was attempting to disrupt ongoing forensic investigations that would expose "more rot".
Mphahlele explained in a briefing to reporters on Monday that the current board led by chairman Popo Molefe was investigating 142 contracts worth R24bn for possible corruption.
"We are still shocked by the fact that these charges have not been followed up by the police and the courts," said Mphahlele.
The union, backed by its mother body the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) called law enforcement "toothless", saying they had been declared dysfunctional by President Jacob Zuma’s "corrupt" administration.
"The so-called independent police agent to fight corruption has frustrated the board in its attempt to get those responsible to face the full might of the law by just refusing to act, notwithstanding mounting evidence in its possession," said Mphahlele.
