• Mmusi Maimane (DA): Whether‚ in light of his statement on the acquisition of nuclear energy during the Debate on Vote No1 — The Presidency‚ Appropriation Bill‚ in the National Assembly on Wednesday‚ May 31 2017‚ and the contradictions between the government’s plans to address future energy needs and public statements made in this regard in light of the country’s actual predicted future energy needs‚ the government is still intent on pursuing its nuclear new build programme, after the Western Cape High Court ruled on April 26 2017 that all processes and agreements followed to date in the government’s pursuit of nuclear power were unlawful and unconstitutional; if not‚ what is the position in this regard; if so‚ will the government commit to pursue any future nuclear deal with maximum transparency given the opportunity for wide-scale corruption?

• FS Loliwe (ANC): The release of the first quarter employment statistics reflect that the jobless rate has risen to 27.7%, and whilst we are aware that there are more persons today in employment than in 1994, and that the unemployment rate has remained constant since 1994‚ (a) what are the key reasons for this and (b) what are the ongoing plans‚ including policy‚ programmes and new initiatives of the government, to address this in the future?

• MP Galo (AIC): Whether‚ with reference to the nationwide protest marches calling for his resignation‚ the court application for his impeachment that is set to be heard by the Constitutional Court and the report of the probe sponsored by the South African Council of Churches, entitled Unburdening Panel‚ which alleges that under his leadership SA is on the brink of becoming a mafia state‚ he intends to step down and allow for other leadership to take the reins?

• HH Malgas (ANC): With regard to the government’s White Paper on Comprehensive Social Security‚ which proposes the establishment of the National Social Security Fund, how will the fund (a) operate and (b) benefit the most vulnerable sectors of the communities?