Dudu Myeni wants Airbus details secret

Lees said he would travel to Pretoria on Monday in the hope of being allowed in. He has been battling in Parliament to get sight of 16 forensic investigations into SAA and wants the parastatal to account for legal bills incurred protecting Myeni.

Tebogo Mputle of the office of the Companies Tribunal registrar told Business Day that the presiding panel retained the right to regulate public access to the hearing. "This will be decided on the day after hearing the parties’ legal representatives."

The bid to have the compliance notice declared invalid was launched months ago and was seen as an attempt to clean up Myeni’s record ahead of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s decision on her one-year contract as chairwoman of the board, which expires in September.

However, reflecting the speed of political developments, on Thursday, Gigaba told journalists that Myeni’s contract would not be renewed.

Myeni is also facing a legal challenge by Outa, which has launched a high court action to have her declared a delinquent director. Outa’s action targets decisions taken by Myeni, including her appointment of little-known BnP Capital in May 2016 as transaction adviser on the proposed purchase of planes from Airbus. A CIPC compliance notice could be used by Outa to support its charge that Myeni is not fit to be a director.

Outa’s Ben Theron said at the weekend that his organisation would be at the tribunal’s offices on Monday morning.

The compliance notice issued to Myeni in November 2016 related to a board resolution signed in May 2013 approving the purchase of 10 Airbus planes. In June 2013, Myeni wrote to Gigaba, at the time the minister of public enterprises, telling him the board had resolved to lease two planes.

When other SAA board members uncovered the details of the letter, they accused Myeni of altering a board resolution, which is a contravention of the Companies Act.

The CIPC was made aware of the letter and Myeni’s apparent attempt to mislead SAA’s shareholder in 2015.

In early 2017, Myeni informed the CIPC she had complied with the notice.

However, weeks later, her lawyers initiated proceedings to have the notice overturned.