Alan Winde sees a silver lining in Knysna’s devastation

Western Cape finance MEC Alan Winde wants residents of the Southern Cape to cash in on the coming construction boom following the devastating fires that destroyed dozens of homes.

Winde said a total of 2,500 jobs have been lost due to the fires‚ which also hit the accommodation industry hard.

Winde said the province’s Red Tape Reduction Unit‚ which falls under his department‚ should work with the municipality to ensure building plans were fast-tracked.

He said the government needed to ensure workers who lost their jobs were retrained to be able to meet demand.