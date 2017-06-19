National

Alan Winde sees a silver lining in Knysna’s devastation

19 June 2017 - 08:46 Aphiwe Deklerk
Alan Winde. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
Alan Winde. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN

Western Cape finance MEC Alan Winde wants residents of the Southern Cape to cash in on the coming construction boom following the devastating fires that destroyed dozens of homes.

Winde said a total of 2,500 jobs have been lost due to the fires‚ which also hit the accommodation industry hard.

Winde said the province’s Red Tape Reduction Unit‚ which falls under his department‚ should work with the municipality to ensure building plans were fast-tracked.

He said the government needed to ensure workers who lost their jobs were retrained to be able to meet demand.

"Obviously there is going to be a bit of a building boom. You’ve got your ordinary economic growth but you need to add onto that another 500 to 600 homes‚ from small‚ informal to some of those massive‚ big ones in Plett‚ that burnt down‚" said Winde.

"That region is going to have a lot of building happening‚ then there are jobs that come with it and business that can actually provide help‚ from plumbing to building to carpentry."

Winde said local businesses also needed to benefit.

"I don’t want the big three or big five construction guys to get all the work. We need to make sure that smaller guys get the work‚ so that we end up having the smaller guys becoming bigger in this process‚" he said.

WATCH: Chopper ride reveals shocking Garden Route fire damage

This video illustrates the true extent of the damage inflicted on houses by the fire
News
4 days ago

Western Cape spending R75m on Knysna recovery

The money includes R15m for disaster management co-ordination and drought assistance; four major banks and other corporates have made pledges too
National
4 days ago

Winde said municipalities also needed to look at waiving planning costs for residents who were rebuilding and to ensure the process was made easier.

"[I don’t want] people claiming on the insurance‚ taking their money and moving out of town. I need that money to stay in town‚" he said.

Winde said that aside from the lost homes‚ things were starting to normalise in Knysna.

On Saturday‚ the Western Cape health department reopened the Knysna hospital‚ which was closed down in the wake of the fires.

Patients had to be transferred out of the facility but from Saturday the hospital started accepting emergency patients.

About 80 patients were moved from the hospital.

Garden Route fires threaten Cape tourism

Recession and drought also mean tough times could be ahead
Business
1 day ago

Knysna salutes SA’s heroic firefighters

Applause for the hundreds of men and women who doused the fires that raged through the Garden Route last week as they march through Knysna’s main ...
National
1 day ago

Zuma and Zille visit Knysna together

At first‚ residents appeared to be happy to see Zuma‚ singing as they greeted him. But as he left‚ they saw Zille and began dancing and singing with ...
News
3 days ago

Businesses come to aid of displaced South Africans

Airbnb, Vodacom and Standard Bank are among local businesses that have donated money and services to help the victims of the recent fires and floods
National
6 days ago

Paradise lost - the true cost of the Garden Route fire

'The only thing they carried out is just a bag or blanket and a dog or a cat — that’s it'
News
10 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Alan Winde sees a silver lining in Knysna’s ...
National
2.
Mining Charter crisis
National
3.
Police union threatens action over transfer plan
National
4.
Home affairs staff win fight over compulsory ...
National

Related Articles

Standard Bank donates R10m to Western Cape relief efforts
National

Knysna festival to go ahead in July despite fires
Life

Report that Jacob Zuma is not concerned about fires in Knysna ‘is fake news’
National

Knysna fires could be the result of arson
National

MTN fixes most problems caused by runaway fires in Knysna
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Insurers expect claims to rise on Cape storm and fires
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.