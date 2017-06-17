Knysna salutes SA’s heroic firefighters

About 400 men and women who doused the fires that raged through the Garden Route last week were honoured by local residents on Saturday.

They marched through the main street of Knysna as members of the community applauded.

"It is absolutely delightful to extend some kind of thanks to these heroic men and women. The people of Knysna just don’t have the words but this is the best that we could do‚’’ said Phil Golson.