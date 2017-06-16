Zuma’s Youth Day speech disrupted by protestors

President Jacob Zuma has been publicly rejected by yet another group of South Africans, this time a crowd that chanted "Zuma must go" at the Youth Day commemorative event in Ventersdorp, North West.

Although brief, the disruption comes just weeks after Zuma was prevented from addressing a workers’ day rally in the Free State due to consistent jeering and booing by hundreds in attendance.

Zuma is the main speaker at Friday’s event marking 41 years since the Soweto Uprisings that led to the death of students who were protesting against the use of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in schools under the apartheid government.

The group that disrupted Zuma’s speech was quickly whisked away by what appeared to be security.

Jokingly, he said in Setswana: "there’s no disruption here, all is well," as he began to address the young people gathered in their hundreds donning different school uniforms.