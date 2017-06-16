Malema tells youth to fight rot in government

He said: "the power is in your hands, you have to fight this rot, take it head on and fight corruption and confront corruption and defeat it…we must not be comfortable with corruption. When we say to people Zuma [President Jacob Zuma] is stealing our money to Dubai, they don’t understand, that is the same money that must build schools."

Just like Zuma did in Ventersdorp where he also earlier addressed young people at the national event, Malema made promises to the young people who are currently the most disenfranchised in the labour market.

He said the EFF would build factories in communities where unemployment is rife such as Boipatong, to ensure that young people are employed.

His party had picked up the "spear", he told the audience, guaranteeing them that the struggle of those who died fighting for freedom in Boipatong would live on through the EFF.

He berated parents, saying they had given in and accepted their poor living conditions by continuing to vote the ANC.

"In SA, our parents are not doing anything -they are folding their arms. When we challenge the corruption our parents say these children are disrespectful. That’s what they said about the 1976 youth, if they had listened to their parents, we would not be where we are today. You do not need permission from your parent to get involved in a revolution and fight the rot, colonialism and apartheid," he said.