National

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Value of officials’ gifts contravening code of conduct

15 June 2017 - 05:59 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has found that several senior managers in the public sector have been receiving gifts worth millions of rand, the value of which far exceeds the threshold set by the code of conduct.

The code of conduct for the public service prohibits public servants from receiving or accepting any gifts from any person in the cause and scope of their employment other than from a family member, to the cumulative value of R350 per year, unless approval has been obtained from the relevant executive authorities.

Perceptions are rife that public sector corruption and bribery is getting worse. According to Corruption Watch’s annual corruption report, the most prevalent types of corruption reported in 2016 included the abuse of power, followed by bribery and procurement corruption.

In the Financial Disclosure Framework report for the 2015-16 financial year that was presented in Parliament on Wednesday, the commission noted that a total of 493 senior management services staff received gifts to the combined value of just over R6.3m.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Forensic anthropologists track down remains of ...
National
2.
Operate within the law, MEC warns city council
National
3.
Value of officials’ gifts contravening code of ...
National
4.
Basic education department in move to give ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Public servants in a rush to declare their business interests
National

Treasury stalks public servants’ dodgy payouts
National

Government has corruption firmly in sights and efforts are intensifying
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.