Value of officials’ gifts contravening code of conduct

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has found that several senior managers in the public sector have been receiving gifts worth millions of rand, the value of which far exceeds the threshold set by the code of conduct.

The code of conduct for the public service prohibits public servants from receiving or accepting any gifts from any person in the cause and scope of their employment other than from a family member, to the cumulative value of R350 per year, unless approval has been obtained from the relevant executive authorities.

Perceptions are rife that public sector corruption and bribery is getting worse. According to Corruption Watch’s annual corruption report, the most prevalent types of corruption reported in 2016 included the abuse of power, followed by bribery and procurement corruption.

In the Financial Disclosure Framework report for the 2015-16 financial year that was presented in Parliament on Wednesday, the commission noted that a total of 493 senior management services staff received gifts to the combined value of just over R6.3m.