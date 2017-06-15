This week, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor also said Gigaba was not South African, but Zimbabwean.

"These allegations are to tarnish my name and de-focus me from the work. My family has not been spared. My wife has been rubbished‚ my father has been rubbished. There is a campaign against us‚ people are being paid to run this campaign against us‚" he said.

He welcomed the announcement by the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that she would be launching an investigation into state capture allegations contained in the leaked Gupta e-mails.

"Let us trust that the public protector will do a thorough job‚" he said.

Deputy Finance Minister Buthelezi denounced his detractors‚ including his successor as Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board chairperson, Popo Molefe.

Buthelezi questioned the timing of the release of reports that he personally benefited from contracts worth R150m while he was chairperson of the Prasa board.

He said it was surprising that such information only reached the public domain three years after he left Prasa. Buthelezi said the claims were a "vitriolic attack" and said "I am not guilty of anything".

"I am not here for any personal gain‚ I am here for the people of SA‚" he said.

Taking a swipe at Molefe‚ Buthelezi said he had never had a company car or bodyguards during his tenure at Prasa‚ and that he had never been ordered by Parliament to pay back any money to a public institution.

He was referring to an instruction by Parliament’s transport committee that ordered Molefe and other board members of Prasa to pay back non-executive directors’ fees earned in questionable circumstances.

Molefe last year paid back R680‚000 to Prasa‚ which was earned from extra board meetings. Buthelezi said he would cooperate with law enforcement agencies and the public protector.