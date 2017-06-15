Anger and frustration boiled over as commuters were caught up in a huge taxi strike that brought parts of Johannesburg to a halt on Thursday.

Taxi drivers blocked key transport routes in the city‚ causing widespread disruption across the city.

Several trucks were hijacked during the strike‚ police said.

"Quite a few trucks were hijacked and keys were stolen for the purpose of blocking the highway. This happened near the Allandale off-ramp‚" Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told TimesLIVE.

"At 3am on Thursday‚ the N1 north and south was blocked by taxis. The traffic is heavy on the N1‚ N12 and N3 on the south of Johannesburg coming from the Vaal area. Also‚ traffic from Pretoria to Johannesburg is affected as hundreds of taxis are joining in and driving slowly‚" Minnaar said.