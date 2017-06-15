Joburg’s commuters under pressure as taxis block city’s main arteries
Anger and frustration boiled over as commuters were caught up in a huge taxi strike that brought parts of Johannesburg to a halt on Thursday.
Taxi drivers blocked key transport routes in the city‚ causing widespread disruption across the city.
Several trucks were hijacked during the strike‚ police said.
"Quite a few trucks were hijacked and keys were stolen for the purpose of blocking the highway. This happened near the Allandale off-ramp‚" Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told TimesLIVE.
"At 3am on Thursday‚ the N1 north and south was blocked by taxis. The traffic is heavy on the N1‚ N12 and N3 on the south of Johannesburg coming from the Vaal area. Also‚ traffic from Pretoria to Johannesburg is affected as hundreds of taxis are joining in and driving slowly‚" Minnaar said.
Roads into Midrand gautrain station have been blocked by taxis #TaxiStrike @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/sWa09i90KU— Abigail Javier (@AbigailJavier_) June 15, 2017
The police could not confirm any injuries or violence but noted that the truck drivers ran away after being hijacked.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi urged parents to keep their children home for their own safety. School pupils are writing examinations.
"For the sake of the safety of the children the department believes that all precautionary measures should be taken to keep our children safe‚" the department said in a statement.
The department urged schools to give learners that could not make it to class a second opportunity to write exams.
"The department has communicated to all school principals to give children that could not make it to school today another opportunity to write at a later stage."
JHB - #TaxiProtest N1 North: RT @amukelanibl #TaxiStrike Road blocked on N1 N before Malibongwe offramp. @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/U3VFHwUlkN— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 15, 2017
The blockade prevented bus drivers from getting to work‚ affecting commuters using the Gautrain.
"Unfortunately‚ due to major roads being blocked‚ employees are unable to get to the various stations this morning. As a result‚ there is no bus service and a train every 20 minutes on both the [north-south and east-west] lines. We will keep you updated as the situation evolves throughout the day‚" said an early morning Gautrain alert.
The South African Taxi Council (Santaco) has embarked on a strike in a protest against the monthly cost of their Toyota Quantum vehicles.
Santaco Gauteng chairperson Ralph Jones said on Wednesday that the taxi industry would march to the South African Taxi Finance offices in Midrand.
"This is to hand over a memorandum of grievances to the directors of the company. Some members of the taxi industry have been hard hit by the high interest rate of 28% and blacklisting due to payment of R15‚000 per month over 72 months.
"We can’t take it anymore‚" Jones said.
He advised commuters to seek alternative transport.
Large parts of the city and major transport routes were affected‚ including the N1 highway at the Allandale off-ramp in Midrand‚ the N12 and Soshanguve Highway.
One commuter warned people‚ in a call to Radio 702‚ that gunshots had been fired as taxis congregated near the Allandale Road off-ramp.
Ivory Park residents said they were stranded and unable to get to work.
