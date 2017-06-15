Forensic anthropologists track down remains of struggle heroes

DNA should provide the final proof, but can’t always assist.

"We have had DNA snatch defeat from the jaws of victory many times," says Fullard. "Family genetic history is very, very complex in this country. We have a history of migrant labour, of forced removals, of apartheid dismembering families."

The team inadvertently discovered that surviving siblings of a dead comrade were not related to each other. Because the team is mandated only to identify the dead, it had to keep the family intrigue to itself.

Team members had to hunt down other possible relatives and find other evidence to prove the identity of the bones.

The team is increasingly relying on yellow sheaves of paper in government archives as time is running out. It needs the men responsible for killing struggle activists to talk.

"With cases where people were abducted and secretly disposed of, we can do almost nothing with those [cases] without the assistance of the perpetrators," says Fullard. Vlakplaas death squad commander Eugene de Kock has been the most co-operative of the perpetrators. Even before he was paroled, De Kock used to be booked out of C Max in Pretoria Central Prison and taken to point out burial sites.

He helped to find Phemelo Nteheleng, who was an askari, an ANC operative who had been coerced into working for De Kock’s death squad. But when suspicions arose that he was about to defect back to the ANC, he was beaten to death at Vlakplaas. De Kock had Nteheleng’s body buried on a farm near Zeerust.

"They had applied for amnesty, but even with this information, we still needed De Kock and another security policeman to point out the area, and then it took two weeks of digging to find the body," says Fullard. Other security policemen are reluctant to talk, and seem determined to take their secrets to the grave.

Fullard once asked former Koevoet commander Hans Dreyer to provide information about a missing body. Even though he was dying of cancer, he refused to help.

She believes an incentive is required to get them to speak "because nobody is going to make a disclosure that will imperil himself".

The mechanism might be some sort of immunity from prosecution, although the wishes of the family of the deceased have to be considered as some want justice as well as the bones. As the years have passed since Fullard and her team began digging, finding the dead has become harder.

"We have slowed down a lot more because the cases are getting more difficult," says Fullard.