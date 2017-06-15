IN-DEPTH REPORT
Forensic anthropologists track down remains of struggle heroes
Bodies of eight men who were hanged in late 1980s and given pauper’s burials in Mamelodi cemetery were recently exhumed and returned to families, writes Shaun Smillie
The Mamelodi cemetery is giving up its dead. They come out of unmarked graves where skeletons are found six feet (about 1.8m) down, lying on beds of plastic sheeting — the usual clue pointing to a decades-old pauper’s burial.
Recently, the bodies of eight men were exhumed: Michael Lucas, Benjamin Gxothiwe, Tsepo Letsoara, Sipho Mahala, Siphiwe Lande, Ndumiso Siphenuka, Makhezweni Menze and Welile Gwebushe.
They were buried in the cemetery after being hanged in the late 1980s.
As with most exhumations performed by the National Prosecuting Authority’s missing-persons task team, relatives of the eight watched on May 31 as forensic anthropologists carefully unearthed the bones.
Standing at the lip of his open grave, Menze’s relatives burnt impepho in a wooden bowl. The herb is traditionally used to fetch the spirits. "We want to welcome him home, to Addo, where he will be buried," his brother Msokoli Menze said.
Most of the other relatives sobbed while they watched the bones being uncovered and lifted from the graves.
The exhumations are the latest in the Gallows Exhumation Project, launched in 2016 to find and rebury the remains of 83 prisoners executed at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria.
The team has found 129 bodies in just more than a decade, many of them at the Mamelodi cemetery section known as the Field of the Hanged. Hanged prisoners were buried there in the 1960s and 1970s.
The team found the remains of Looksmart Ngudle — the first Umkhonto weSizwe member to be killed in police custody — in this part of the cemetery in 2007. Team head Madeleine Fullard was led to Ngudle’s unmarked grave from an entry in the cemetery’s tattered grave registry that read: Locksmart Sonwaile, with a plot number.
In the 1960s, records were meticulously kept by apartheid public servants. In later decades, no records were kept. To find where the eight men were buried, Fullard followed a lead found in a book in the Correctional Services archive that provided cemetery plot numbers of condemned prisoners and detailed physical descriptions.
"I guess they had to make sure they were hanging the right men," she says.
Physical examinations conducted by a doctor three decades ago provided the team with the initial confirmation that it had the right grave numbers. A pair of dentures found at the bottom of one of the graves was mentioned in the report.
Another clue is a rare pointer to the cause of death. "This is a beautifully preserved hangman’s fracture," says team member Kavita Chibba, as she points to a hairline fracture running along Mahala’s first vertebra. "This is the second time a hangman’s fracture has helped in identification. The first was with the Langa Six."
As preservation is poor in the Mamelodi cemetery, the team often has to look for other clues for confirmation that these are the remains they are seeking.
"You can see from the plastic lining in the graves these were pauper burials. These cheap coffins are lined with plastic," says Fullard.
DNA should provide the final proof, but can’t always assist.
"We have had DNA snatch defeat from the jaws of victory many times," says Fullard. "Family genetic history is very, very complex in this country. We have a history of migrant labour, of forced removals, of apartheid dismembering families."
The team inadvertently discovered that surviving siblings of a dead comrade were not related to each other. Because the team is mandated only to identify the dead, it had to keep the family intrigue to itself.
Team members had to hunt down other possible relatives and find other evidence to prove the identity of the bones.
The team is increasingly relying on yellow sheaves of paper in government archives as time is running out. It needs the men responsible for killing struggle activists to talk.
"With cases where people were abducted and secretly disposed of, we can do almost nothing with those [cases] without the assistance of the perpetrators," says Fullard. Vlakplaas death squad commander Eugene de Kock has been the most co-operative of the perpetrators. Even before he was paroled, De Kock used to be booked out of C Max in Pretoria Central Prison and taken to point out burial sites.
He helped to find Phemelo Nteheleng, who was an askari, an ANC operative who had been coerced into working for De Kock’s death squad. But when suspicions arose that he was about to defect back to the ANC, he was beaten to death at Vlakplaas. De Kock had Nteheleng’s body buried on a farm near Zeerust.
"They had applied for amnesty, but even with this information, we still needed De Kock and another security policeman to point out the area, and then it took two weeks of digging to find the body," says Fullard. Other security policemen are reluctant to talk, and seem determined to take their secrets to the grave.
Fullard once asked former Koevoet commander Hans Dreyer to provide information about a missing body. Even though he was dying of cancer, he refused to help.
She believes an incentive is required to get them to speak "because nobody is going to make a disclosure that will imperil himself".
The mechanism might be some sort of immunity from prosecution, although the wishes of the family of the deceased have to be considered as some want justice as well as the bones. As the years have passed since Fullard and her team began digging, finding the dead has become harder.
"We have slowed down a lot more because the cases are getting more difficult," says Fullard.
"In the first few years, we were finding eight to 10 bodies a year and now we are down to three," she says.
In the Winterveldt cemetery north of Pretoria, the team is still searching for the last member of the Mamelodi 10. The bones of the other nine men, who were drugged and burned to death in a minibus, have been returned to their families.
Recently, the team tried to extract DNA from skeletons exhumed in Soweto, but the bones were so degraded that it could not find any DNA.
There is no way to identify them positively.
But the search continues. The team is returning to Zeerust to look for Richard Mapela, an ANC guerrilla who died after crossing the border into SA.
His family often attend ANC rallies holding a banner that reads: "Richard Mokoka Mapela June 16 1976 Missing".
The team has not yet worked beyond SA’s borders but Fullard is keen to recover the body of Basil February, the first coloured MK soldier to die in action. He was killed somewhere in ertswhile Rhodesia in 1967.
February was part of the Luthuli detachment that slipped across the Zambezi River into Rhodesia. The cadres took part in the Wankie campaign, the ANC’s first full-scale military operation. He may have been taken to a mortuary and buried in the pauper section of a cemetery. Or, perhaps, he was buried shortly after his death and left in a grave in the bush.
An entry in a yellowed cemetery book might solve the case and lead to February’s final resting place, or the conscience of an ageing witness might be pricked into pointing out a clandestine grave.
"I will carry on doing this as long as they are willing to have me," says Fullard.
