Dlamini must answer for Sassa personally, Constitutional Court judge rules

“The issue of the minister’s conduct surrounding the workstreams needs to be resolved before coming to a final decision,” he said.

“The question whether a Cabinet member may have acted in bad faith when called upon to explain her conduct to this court cannot be left alone. It must be resolved.”

In order to do this, parties had to be given the opportunity to agree to a process to resolve the issue.

It has been alleged that Dlamini and a few handpicked advisers, in the form of the workstreams, had emerged as the clique that constructed the illegal new contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), excluding officials of the department and Sassa from the process.

This allegation was made by Sassa CE Thokozani Magwaza and former Department of Social Development director-general Zane Dangor in affidavits to the court accusing Dlamini of lying.

This was after the minister tried to lay the blame for the social grants fiasco at Magwaza’s feet.

The Constitutional Court ordered in March that CPS continue to pay grants for 12 months, after it was found that Sassa was unable to take over distribution despite saying it could.

Sassa has until the end of March 2018 to phase out CPS and take over the payment of social grants.

Magwaza said the agency would submit its first progress report on the way forward to the Constitutional Court on Thursday afternoon.

On the court’s ruling, Magwaza said he would abide by the order, but he maintained he was not at fault in the matter.

Speaking about the next process, Black Sash attorney Nomonde Nyembe said considering there was a dispute of fact, the inquiry would possibly see parties testifying and the calling of witnesses.

It was not clear whether this process would be open to the public.