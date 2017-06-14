The Western Cape is pumping R75m into emergency recovery efforts in Knysna. The decision was made at a meeting of the provincial cabinet in the fire-ravaged town on Wednesday.

Michael Mpofu‚ spokesman for premier Helen Zille‚ said urgent spending will include:

• R5m to repair road damage and R800,000 for the transport costs of emergency evacuations

• R1.2m to repair health infrastructure

• R7.5m to help displaced people

• R5m for emergency humanitarian support

• R15m for disaster management co-ordination‚ drought assistance and infrastructure requirements at municipalities

• R5.5m to mitigate the impact of natural and biological disasters on the agricultural sector

• R3m for Cape Nature and Working on Fire

• R2m for security requirements at care facilities

Said Zille: "Our government is committed to working with the local authorities to rebuild the lives of residents who have suffered great loss. This initial allocation of R75m is a first step in this process. We will continually re-assess the needs and priorities going forward."

Finance MEC Ivan Meyer said: "Our government is also grateful for the immense contribution from the private sector. The four major banks have made pledges‚ and DHL has, so far, delivered an enormous 284 tonnes of aid to Knysna. Generous support has also been provided by Pick n Pay‚ Spur‚ Clicks‚ Vodacom‚ Cell C and other corporates."

The provincial government has approached the National Disaster Management Centre and Treasury for further funding‚ and Mpofu said that the cabinet believes the recent fires‚ among other disasters‚ are truly extraordinary circumstances which require an extraordinary response.