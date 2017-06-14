Treasury warns that personal loans are the most impaired type of debt

Personal loans were the most impaired category of debt, with R29bn of personal loans overdue by more than 91 days, the Treasury’s chief director of financial sector conduct, Katherine Gibson, said on Wednesday.

Total personal loan debt amounted to R165bn held in 5.7-million accounts, with mortgages of R875bn and accounts dominated by store and credit cards amounting to R221bn.

According to figures of the National Credit Regulator (NCR) total credit owed by consumers as at December 2016 amounted to R1.7bn with unsecured credit amounting to R165bn and retailers owed R37.7bn.

Gibson made a presentation to Parliament’s trade and industry committee, which is in the process of preparing draft legislation providing for debt relief for the heavily indebted.

Various options of who should qualify for the relief as well as its terms and duration are under consideration.

Gibson said the people under severe financial distress were those earning between R3,500 and R5,000 who could not afford debt counsellor fees.

She warned that debt relief measures would affect retailers and microlenders and efforts would have to be made to ensure that these sectors were kept sustainable. They were also likely to affect access to credit, pushing desperate people into the hands of illegal operators.

Gibson said debt relief was necessary to give the chronically over-indebted, who had no possibility of escaping their debt, the opportunity of a fresh start. However, the way South Africans interacted with the financial sector needed to change so that this fresh start paved the way for new or changed borrowing behaviour.

Different solutions would be required for different categories of distressed persons, Gibson said and the extinguishing of debt should apply only to unsecured loans provided to low-income groups.