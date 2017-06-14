Treasury rejects objections to dividend tax changes

Treasury has not accepted the tax practitioners’ objections to both the budget’s increase in withholding tax on dividends from 15%-20%, and the immediate implementation of the measure on budget day.

The change was made to reduce the difference between the combined statutory tax rate on dividends and the newly introduced top marginal personal income tax rate of 45% for taxable income above R1.5m a year.

An increase in the withholding tax on dividends was intended to prevent taxpayers hiding their income as dividends to take advantage of the lower dividends tax rate relative to the higher marginal income tax rate.

Those opposed to the increase said it would not encourage small business development.

A favourable dividend tax rate for small businesses made it more appealing to start a small business rather than take up employment, they argued.