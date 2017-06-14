Treasury rejects objections to dividend tax changes
Treasury has not accepted the tax practitioners’ objections to both the budget’s increase in withholding tax on dividends from 15%-20%, and the immediate implementation of the measure on budget day.
The change was made to reduce the difference between the combined statutory tax rate on dividends and the newly introduced top marginal personal income tax rate of 45% for taxable income above R1.5m a year.
An increase in the withholding tax on dividends was intended to prevent taxpayers hiding their income as dividends to take advantage of the lower dividends tax rate relative to the higher marginal income tax rate.
Those opposed to the increase said it would not encourage small business development.
A favourable dividend tax rate for small businesses made it more appealing to start a small business rather than take up employment, they argued.
Treasury did not accept this argument. It gave its response to comments on the Draft Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill — which contains the measure — to members of Parliament’s standing committee on finance on Wednesday.
"The rate of taxation of dividends is not the long-run determinant of investment in enterprises," Treasury officials told MPs. "Tax policy relief is a blunt instrument to use for incentivising focused business development.
"The dividend withholding tax applies to dividends received by shareholders and a carve-out for dividends received from a subset of companies would be inequitable."
Treasury also did not accept objections to the retrospective application of the rate increase, saying that it would not apply to dividends paid out before February 22 but only to those paid after that date.
"All over the world it is not uncommon for taxation measures to be enacted with retrospective operation and for those measures to commence from the date of the budget announcement rather than the date of a transaction or enactment of legislation," the Treasury officials said.
Please login or register to comment.