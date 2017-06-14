National

Security tight for key KwaZulu-Natal ward election

14 June 2017 - 05:54 Nce Mkhize
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Authorities are leaving nothing to chance as hundreds of police officers and soldiers were deployed in the KwaZulu-Natal town of uPhongolo on Tuesday.

Although only one ward is being contested, the by-election on Wednesday has raised interest after the drubbing of the ANC by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in Nquthu in May.

The two parties are the main protagonists in the by-election and the ANC cannot afford another loss. If the ANC loses the ward to the IFP, it could result in the council changing hands.

The IFP could link up with the DA and the EFF to form a new coalition to govern the municipality, as they did in several other hung municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal after the 2016 local government poll.

Ward 7 became vacant in December after ANC councillor Mbhekiseni "Pat" Khumalo was shot dead at his house by assassins who were pretending they were seeking help.

The by-election was meant to take place in March. But a few days before voting stations were meant to open‚ the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) approached the Electoral Court for a postponement.

This followed allegations that some voters who were registered to vote there were not actually resident in ward 7.

The IEC sought more time to verify the voters roll and to enable political parties to check the voters roll themselves.

Mawethu Mosery, the IEC’s electoral officer in KwaZulu-Natal, said on Tuesday afternoon everything was set for a successful election on Wednesday.

"There were about 250 people who were eligible for special votes and we found most of them in their homes. Our plans for this election have been executed successfully so far."

The IEC had called on South African National Defence Force members who were stationed in the border area to help the South African Police Service to police the by-elections.

"So I want to assure the people that they will be safe when going out to exercise their right to vote," Mosery said.

His sentiments were echoed by Lt-Col Thulani Zwane, the police spokesman for KwaZulu-Natal, who said a large contingent of police had been stationed in uPhongolo in the past few weeks and would remain in the area well after the election results had been announced.

On Saturday, ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma and his deputy, Mluleki Ndobe, led a door-to-door campaign. On Friday, the ANC led a march to demand the arrest of perpetrators of domestic violence.

IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi addressed a rally in uPhongolo, where he decried ANC corruption in all spheres of government.

