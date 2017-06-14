Security tight for key KwaZulu-Natal ward election

Ward 7 became vacant in December after ANC councillor Mbhekiseni "Pat" Khumalo was shot dead at his house by assassins who were pretending they were seeking help.

The by-election was meant to take place in March. But a few days before voting stations were meant to open‚ the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) approached the Electoral Court for a postponement.

This followed allegations that some voters who were registered to vote there were not actually resident in ward 7.

The IEC sought more time to verify the voters roll and to enable political parties to check the voters roll themselves.

Mawethu Mosery, the IEC’s electoral officer in KwaZulu-Natal, said on Tuesday afternoon everything was set for a successful election on Wednesday.

"There were about 250 people who were eligible for special votes and we found most of them in their homes. Our plans for this election have been executed successfully so far."

The IEC had called on South African National Defence Force members who were stationed in the border area to help the South African Police Service to police the by-elections.

"So I want to assure the people that they will be safe when going out to exercise their right to vote," Mosery said.

His sentiments were echoed by Lt-Col Thulani Zwane, the police spokesman for KwaZulu-Natal, who said a large contingent of police had been stationed in uPhongolo in the past few weeks and would remain in the area well after the election results had been announced.

On Saturday, ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma and his deputy, Mluleki Ndobe, led a door-to-door campaign. On Friday, the ANC led a march to demand the arrest of perpetrators of domestic violence.

IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi addressed a rally in uPhongolo, where he decried ANC corruption in all spheres of government.