MONEY LAUNDERING
Malusi Gigaba signs Fica law ahead of Paris meeting
The finance minister wants the government ‘to accelerate its implementation’, but it is a far from quick process
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba signed on Tuesday the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Act into operation — just in time for next weekend’s Paris meeting of global fraud monitor, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
SA had risked being placed on a watch list by FATF, the body set up by the UN to counter international money laundering and terrorist financing due to the delay in passing the bill.
The legislation has been heavily contested by politically aligned lobby groups as well as black business organisations because of its focus on enhanced due diligence of politically exposed people. Its implementation will allow SA to meet all its obligations to FATF. However, in 2019, SA will face another audit of its success in implementing the law.
In a statement from the Treasury, Gigaba said that it was critical for government "to accelerate the implementation" of the legislation, and that it "demonstrated government’s commitment to the fight against corruption, money laundering and illicit flows".
But it’s a far from quick process: the implementation of different provisions of the act will start between now and October 2, with dates to be determined after, although Treasury has promised these will be no later than the end of 2018.
News of the signing came a few hours after a meeting between Treasury and the CEO Initiative — which has pushed government to implement the law — particularly as the legislation deals with the financial transactions of so-called politically exposed persons.
Banking Association MD Cas Coovadia welcomed the step on Tuesday, but cautioned that regulations had to be thrashed out before they were implemented – including the definition of politically exposed persons.
Coovadia downplayed suggestion the signing was linked to Treasury’s meeting with the CEO lobby group that includes Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala and Nedbank’s Mike Brown.
"I think [Gigaba’s] appreciated, to his credit, that this needs to be done and we need to send some positive signs," he said.
