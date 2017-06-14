Embattled former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng intends to challenge the outcome of a disciplinary inquiry that resulted in him being fired from the SABC.

Motsoeneng’s lawyer, Zola Majavu, said he had been contacted by his client. "Mr Motsoeneng has informed me of his desire to challenge the ruling and has instructed me to prepare to do so‚" Majavu said.

He said that Motsoeneng was "aggrieved" by the ruling and would meet his legal team on Monday to discuss how they would challenge it.

"I will consult with him and once a decision has been made‚ he will instruct me accordingly‚" Majavu said.

Motsoeneng confirmed that he had received the ruling, but declined to say what he planned to do in the aftermath of his dismissal.