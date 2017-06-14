National

Hlaudi Motsoeneng tells his lawyer to get ready to fight his dismissal

14 June 2017 - 17:14 Kyle Zeeman
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: THE TIMES
Embattled former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng intends to challenge the outcome of a disciplinary inquiry that resulted in him being fired from the SABC.

Motsoeneng’s lawyer, Zola Majavu, said he had been contacted by his client. "Mr Motsoeneng has informed me of his desire to challenge the ruling and has instructed me to prepare to do so‚" Majavu said.

He said that Motsoeneng was "aggrieved" by the ruling and would meet his legal team on Monday to discuss how they would challenge it.

"I will consult with him and once a decision has been made‚ he will instruct me accordingly‚" Majavu said.

Motsoeneng confirmed that he had received the ruling, but declined to say what he planned to do in the aftermath of his dismissal.

"I don’t want to talk about my future or my plans because my focus right now is on this legal matter‚" he said.

Motsoeneng was officially fired from the public broadcaster on Monday after being found guilty of misconduct relating to comments he made at a media briefing in April.

During the briefing‚ Motsoeneng criticised SABC board members and a parliamentary committee that was looking into alleged irregularities at the public broadcaster.

The outcome of Motsoeneng’s disciplinary hearing was announced after the SABC’s interim board met Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

