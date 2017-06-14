Dissident MK veterans say Kebby Maphatsoe violated the association’s rules
A group of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Military Veterans Association members who have dissociated themselves from the organisation’s recent national conference, where chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe was re-elected, will start plans to re-run the process.
Deputy chairperson Teenage Monama, general secretary Dumisani Nduli and deputy general secretary Tshidiso Paka announced last week that they would not attend the conference, clearly drawing the line in the factional battle in the association.
The MK national council, made up of veterans who are unhappy with the way the organisation has been run, have accused Maphatsoe, who is a strong supporter of President Jacob Zuma, of convening the conference in violation of the association’s constitution.
"This stage-managed gathering is intended to perpetuate unaccountability and corruption in the name of Umkhonto we Sizwe, in the midst of severe basic needs of genuine erstwhile freedom fighters," the council said.
It said the stance taken by majority of the association’s officials, who publicly disassociated themselves from participating in the conference, went a long way to providing leadership.
The council’s steering committee will start visiting regions from next week to mobilise members towards a "legitimate" conference.
It said the steering committee would remain in consultation with a team from the ANC national executive committee, and work closely with ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe’s office.
Mantashe said on Wednesday that the MK council had not contacted him.
Those who boycotted the conference last week said they had it on good authority that about 60% of the 700 delegates registered did not have ascertainable bona fides as MK military veterans. They said that, given the facts that MK veterans who are aligned to the MK national council would not be there, the conference could not be viewed as a constitutional gathering and, thus, it could not be seen as having the powers to elect new leadership.
At the conference last week, the association announced its preferred slate for the ANC December elective conference. However, the association does not have voting power at the conference.
Like the ANC Youth League, the association has thrown its weight behind former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for president, and Mpumalanga chairperson David Mabuza as her second-in-command.
