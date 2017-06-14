Dissident MK veterans say Kebby Maphatsoe violated the association’s rules

A group of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Military Veterans Association members who have dissociated themselves from the organisation’s recent national conference, where chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe was re-elected, will start plans to re-run the process.

Deputy chairperson Teenage Monama, general secretary Dumisani Nduli and deputy general secretary Tshidiso Paka announced last week that they would not attend the conference, clearly drawing the line in the factional battle in the association.

The MK national council, made up of veterans who are unhappy with the way the organisation has been run, have accused Maphatsoe, who is a strong supporter of President Jacob Zuma, of convening the conference in violation of the association’s constitution.

"This stage-managed gathering is intended to perpetuate unaccountability and corruption in the name of Umkhonto we Sizwe, in the midst of severe basic needs of genuine erstwhile freedom fighters," the council said.

It said the stance taken by majority of the association’s officials, who publicly disassociated themselves from participating in the conference, went a long way to providing leadership.