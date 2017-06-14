Auditor-general Makwetu wants consequences for irregular expenditure

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has proposed amendments to the Public Audit Act to ensure that there are consequences for wrongdoing on the part of government officials and executives of state-owned enterprises.

The proposals were submitted on Friday to Parliament’s standing committee on the auditor-general, which has given them its initial approval.

Makwetu, who highlighted the proposed amendments in an address to the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday, noted that levels of accountability in government were low and that there were not sufficient consequences for not doing the right thing.

Every year, the auditor-general reports billions of rand in wasteful and irregular expenditure, but few of those responsible are held accountable. Makwetu pointed to a growing trend of irregular financial management with no consequences.