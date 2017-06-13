Tenders to open for second phase of Lesotho water project

Construction tenders worth between R1m and R1bn will be advertised shortly for the second phase of the R25bn Lesotho Highlands Water Project, the executive manager of the project, Mark Matchett, says.

The joint venture between SA and Lesotho will not only supply water to Gauteng but also generate work and 2,000 to 3,000 jobs.

Substantial construction projects in southern Africa have become scarcer in recent years as economies have slowed.

Thirty years ago the first phase began to supply SA with water from the Katse and Mohale dams and Lesotho with electricity. Under agreements signed in 2014 for the second phase, a new Polihali Dam and transfer tunnel will increase water supplied to SA from 780-million cubic metres a year to 1.27-billion cubic metres and a hydropower project will make Lesotho self-sustainable in electricity. The hydropower project is still being studied.

Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority manages the project for SA. The Lesotho Highlands Development Authority manages it for Lesotho.

Matchett said there would be about 20 construction contracts, including for roads, bridges, bulk power lines, telecommunications, resettlement of about five villages, the dam and 38km of transfer tunnel.