Shale gas producers want state carry interest in bill to be adjusted

Shale gas exploration will not be possible without a downward adjustment of the 20% state carry interest proposed in amendments to the Mineral Resources and Petroleum Development Amendment Bill, the South African Oil and Gas Alliance (Saoga) submitted in Parliament Tuesday.

The government has hailed the potential exploitation of shale gas in the Karoo as a possible "game changer" for the country. Shell, Falcon Oil and Gas, and Bundu Gas and Oil have applied for exploration permits.

The alliance would prefer a state interest as close to the floor of 10%, representative Herman Neethling, said in an interview after briefing the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on land and mineral resources.

The Department of Mineral Resources introduced 56 amendments to the bill after it had been referred back to Parliament by President Jacob Zuma. These amendments address the concerns of the offshore petroleum and gas industry, which welcomed them. However, they did not specifically address the concerns of the shale gas industry, Neethling said.

The proposals, if enacted, would provide the legal framework for the exploration and production of shale gas and offshore reserves and allow companies to claim some production costs from the state as a participating partner in projects.

Neethling, who is also Shell GM for upstream integrated gas ventures, said shale gas exploration was technically challenging and the 20% state carried interest provided for in the bill would translate into a much higher gas price and the make the commercial feasibility of the project more challenging. The risk of the exploration would be born by the investor.

"It is quite likely that a 20% carried interest would make the project unattractive and unviable, given the global competitive environment," Neethling said.

He argued in his presentation to the committee that the amendment bill should be flexible and allow for the downward adjustment of the state carried interest during the exploration phase "to support shale gas exploration investments and ultimately a more competitive gas production cost and consequential market price".

Exploration timelines should also be extended.

Another proposal of the alliance is that the level of black economic empowerment (BEE) participation in the petroleum and shale gas industry should take into account the state carried participation interest and should be commensurate with the level of commercial risk and the long-term investment requirements for such projects, which have a far greater chance of failure and higher investment requirements than mining enterprises.

Neethling noted that shale gas projects had a lifecycle of 30-40 years and involved high upfront investments with only a 10% initial probability of success. What was needed, he stressed, was a "clear and attractive legislative and fiscal framework, providing assurances and stability for the duration of the entire project".